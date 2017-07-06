Olivier Giroud Can Play With Alexandre Lacazette – Ex-Arsenal Star Urges No Sale of Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Remi Garde thinks Arsenal should not sell Olivier Giroud, who has been tipped to move to Everton, as he can help Alexandre Lacazette settle in at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal paid a club record transfer fee to sign Lacazette from French giants Lyon on Wednesday and much is expected of the club's new striker.











It has been suggested that Lacazette's arrival at Arsenal spells the end for Giroud, who has been linked with a move to Everton.



But Garde has urged Arsenal to keep Giroud as it will help Lacazette ease into the Premier League and life at the Gunners.





"If Olivier Giroud is still in the squad then Alex's adaptation will be smooth and Arsene [Wenger] has always been very good at integrating foreign players into his team, especially the French", Garde told France Football.

"So I do not worry about this, he will justify his price. I am sure he will not disappoint the fans."



Garde also feels that it would be possible for Lacazette and Giroud to play together in the Arsenal side, another reason not to sell the striker.



"Olivier and Alexandre are two different types that Arsene needs.



"The seasons are long and the goals high at a club like Arsenal.



"Having these two players at his disposal will not be too much – and it is possible to play them together on the pitch", Garde added.



Garde, a player trusted by Wenger, joined Arsenal in 1996 and stayed with the club until 1999.



Highly rated by Wenger, the 51-year-old has often been tipped as a future Arsenal boss, though a brief and forgettable spell at Aston Villa in the 2015/16 campaign is his last managerial job.

