PSG Want To Sign Replacement Before Selling Manchester United and Juventus Target

Paris Saint-Germain are considering selling Manchester United linked defender Serge Aurier, but are keen to secure a replacement first.



The Ivoirian defender has been angling for a move away from PSG for months and has already communicated to the club hierarchy that he wants to pack his bags this summer.











Manchester United have been mooted as one of his preferred destinations and there is also talk of Juventus being interested, but his agent has claimed that the Italian champions have made no contact yet.



PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been against selling the right-back this summer and has been trying to convince the player to agree a new contract with the club.





However, PSG’s stance is gradually shifting and according to French daily Le Parisien, the club are coming to terms with the fact that they might have to sell Aurier this summer.

The club hierarchy are not averse to selling the defender this summer if they receive a good price, but are not prepared to make any hasty decisions too soon.



PSG are expected to look for a replacement first before they decide to sell Aurier, who has a contract until 2019 with the Parisians.

