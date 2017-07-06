RB Leipzig Deal-Maker Signals Hard Line Stance On Liverpool Target Naby Keita

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has yet again come down hard on any suggestions that Liverpool target Naby Keita could leave the club this summer.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate for the Reds to land the midfielder and it has been claimed the Merseyside club are ready to smash their club transfer record to do the deal.











Rangnick ruled out Keita leaving earlier this summer and was soon backed up by RB Leipzig's chairman.



The transfer talk has continued though and now Rangnick has reiterated his club's stance, insisting no players will be leaving this summer.





"There is no exit clause for any player in the squad this season", Rangnick said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We will not let go of any of our players."



RB Leipzig have just completed their sixth signing of the summer after the arrival of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Rangnick says that is the Bundesliga club done and dusted for the transfer window.



"I am assuming that after today our transfer efforts have been completed", he added.



With RB Leipzig setting their face against selling Keita, it remains to be seen what Liverpool can do to change last seasons Bundesliga runners-up mind.

