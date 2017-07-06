XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2017 - 12:59 BST

RB Leipzig Deal-Maker Signals Hard Line Stance On Liverpool Target Naby Keita

 




RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has yet again come down hard on any suggestions that Liverpool target Naby Keita could leave the club this summer. 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate for the Reds to land the midfielder and it has been claimed the Merseyside club are ready to smash their club transfer record to do the deal.




Rangnick ruled out Keita leaving earlier this summer and was soon backed up by RB Leipzig's chairman.

The transfer talk has continued though and now Rangnick has reiterated his club's stance, insisting no players will be leaving this summer.
 


"There is no exit clause for any player in the squad this season", Rangnick said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We will not let go of any of our players."

RB Leipzig have just completed their sixth signing of the summer after the arrival of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Rangnick says that is the Bundesliga club done and dusted for the transfer window.

"I am assuming that after today our transfer efforts have been completed", he added.

With RB Leipzig setting their face against selling Keita, it remains to be seen what Liverpool can do to change last seasons Bundesliga runners-up mind.
 