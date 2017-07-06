Real Madrid Provide Playing Time Assurances To Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have assured Arsenal and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe that he will have a key role at the Bernabeu if he agrees to join this summer.



The 18-year-old striker is the most coveted young talent in world football at the moment and has a plethora of big clubs making a beeline to secure his signature this summer.











Arsenal and Liverpool have been monitoring his situation, with both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp making pleas to Mbappe's agents, and there are suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has identified him as his top target.



However, Real Madrid have continued to hold the edge in the chase as Mbappe is reportedly keen to move to the European champions this summer.





He has made it clear to Monaco that they can talk to other clubs, but he will take the final decision on his future and Real Madrid remain his choice for the moment.

There have been fears that he could struggle to play regularly at Real Madrid in the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, but Zinedine Zidane has already spoke with Mbappe to assure him about regular minutes.



According to Spanish sports daily Marca, emissaries from Real Madrid have again been in touch with the player and reiterated that Zidane’s point that he will be key player in the squad despite his tender years.



While it is unclear whether Real Madrid are prepared to sell one of their top attackers, it has been indicated to Mbappe the Bale-Benzema-Ronaldo trio are not untouchables anymore.

