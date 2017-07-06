XRegister
06 October 2016

06/07/2017 - 22:29 BST

Ronald Koeman Speaks To Olivier Giroud But Arsenal Star Keeps Everton Boss Waiting

 




Everton manager Ronald Koeman is claimed to have spoken with Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud on the phone in an attempt to sell a move to Goodison Park to the Frenchman, but looks set to have to wait a little longer to find out if he has been successful. 

The Toffees are keen to snap up Giroud, whose future at Arsenal is in question following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette.




Giroud, who struggled for regular starts at Arsenal last season without the presence of Lacazette, is keen to play week in, week out next term in order to book a spot in the France squad for the World Cup.

Everton were claimed in some quarters to have made an offer for Giroud, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Toffees are yet to make a proposal.
 


However, Koeman has spoken to Giroud on the phone, outlining his plans for Everton and where the striker would fit in.

Giroud though has made no decision and is keen to wait until the start of August, when he can assess his situation at Arsenal.

One thing in Everton's favour is that Giroud has completely ruled out the prospect of a return to France this summer, despite interest from several sides in Ligue 1.
 