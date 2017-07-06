XRegister
06 October 2016

06/07/2017 - 11:11 BST

Saint-Etienne Haven’t Given Up On Birmingham City and Brighton Target

 




Saint-Etienne have not lost hope of signing Dijon striker Lois Diony, who has also been linked with a move to England, with Birmingham City and Brighton leading the way.

The striker’s future has been subject to speculation this summer after an impressive season in the Ligue 1 where he scored ten goals and has attracted interest from clubs in England and France.




Saint-Etienne have been interested in snapping up the striker, but Dijon’s asking price has been an issue and the French club are not currently prepared to match that figure.

Dijon have been hoping to sell the player for a fee of around €10m to €15m this summer but they are yet to receive a firm offer for Diony from any of the clubs interested in him.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Saint-Etienne have not taken their eyes off the 24-year-old striker and have continued to monitor his situation at Dijon.  

While they are looking at other options, Diony remains a firm target for Saint-Etienne and they are biding their time to make a move for the Frenchman.

Birmingham City and Brighton have also been keeping tabs on Diony and Dijon are prepared to wait until the English clubs make their move before taking a final decision on the striker.

He has a contract until 2019 with Dijon.
 