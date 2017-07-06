Stop Worrying – Tottenham Hotspur Legend Issues Message Over Lack of Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has told the club's fans to stop worrying about the side's lack of activity in the summer transfer window.



Spurs finished as runners-up in the Premier League last season and fans are hoping boss Mauricio Pochettino can strengthen the squad at White Hart Lane to help the club again challenge for the title.











But so far it has been quiet at Tottenham and a number of fans are growing impatient over the lack of signings.



For Roberts, Spurs fans should put their trust in boss Mauricio Pochettino and not panic.





The Tottenham legend insists that the Argentine knows which players he wants to sign.

Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Stop worrying about our transfer dealings.



"I'm sure the manager knows who he wants.



"Last season best defence, most goals."



Spurs brought in a number of players last summer, but the group signed by Pochettino struggled to make their mark.



Tottenham paid Newcastle £30m for Moussa Sissoko, but he has been linked with the exit door, while Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou failed to get to grips with the Premier League.



Pau Lopez meanwhile did not make a single senior team appearance.

