Yes Celtic Wanted Me But Premier League Was My Dream – Anderlecht New Boy

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru admits that Celtic wanted to sign him in January, but has stressed that joining a Premier League club was always his preferred choice.



Everton beat off competition from Arsenal for the signature of the forward from Belgian minnows Eupen this summer and he was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht for next season.











A number of top clubs were interested in the 20-year-old forward, including Paris Saint-Germain, and Celtic were chasing him in January but failed to agree a fee with Eupen for his signature.



Onyekuru has confirmed the Scottish champions’ interest and revealed that compatriot Peter Odemwingie recommended he should accept a transfer to Scotland to further develop





However, he admits that despite the difficulties of moving to England, his preference was always to join a Premier League club.

The forward told Het Laatste Nieuws: “In total there were contacts with 48 clubs in January.



“I had been to a club in the Premier League and Celtic also wanted me.



"Peter Odemwingie recommended Scotland to me as it was an easier move to make than the Premier League.



“But the Premier League has always been my dream.”



Anderlecht were also in the chase for the Nigerian forward and were happy to sign him on loan after he completed his move to Everton.

