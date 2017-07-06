Yes, He’s Of Interest – Zenit Deal-Maker On Newcastle and Stoke Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Zenit St. Petersburg sporting director Kostantin Sarsania has admitted his side are interested in Inter defender Jeison Murillo, who has also been linked with Newcastle United and Stoke City.



The Nerazzurri are ready to offload the Colombia centre-back for the right price this summer and his availability has alerted a number of clubs.











Newcastle and Stoke reportedly want to take Murillo to the Premier League, but new Zenit coach Roberto Mancini is keen for Murillo to be added to his squad at the Russian giants.



And Zenit sporting director Sarsania has admitted his side are in the hunt, even though Murillo is not presently a priority.





"For Murillo, I can say that he is a type that Mancini knows very well and we are interested in", the Zenit deal-maker was quoted as saying by FCInterNews.it.

"But he is not one of the very first names on our list.



"We need, as we know, a central defender", he added.



Zenit recently missed out on signing Kostas Manolas from Roma after the player pulled out of the proposed move.



The Russian giants could finish just third in the Russian Premier League lkast season, despite a defence which conceded only 19 goals in 30 matches.

