Agent of Leeds United Target Weighs In On Whites Speculation

Leeds United have not made an approach for Wolves defender Danny Batth, the player's agent has insisted.



The Whites are looking to bring in another centre-back this summer following the end of Kyle Bartley's loan spell and have been linked with a swoop for Wolves defender Batth.











Leeds are busy in the transfer market this summer and completed the signing of former Newcastle United full-back Vurnon Anita on Thursday.



The Whites have yet made a move for Batth though, with the defender's agent confirming to Peak FM that there has been no approach from the Yorkshire giants for his client.





Batth is a hugely experienced defender at Championship level, having made 134 appearances in the division.

Wolves' captain, Batth played in 39 of the club's 46 Championship league games last season, being booked on ten occasions in the process.



The centre-back is under contract with Wolves until the summer of 2020 and it is unclear how much Leeds might have to pay to get their hands on Batth.

