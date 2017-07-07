XRegister
07/07/2017 - 12:10 BST

Alexandre Lacazette Reveals Arsenal Star’s Role In Switch

 




New Arsenal signing Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he has always been in contact with his former France Under-19 team-mate Francis Coquelin, who told him only good things about the club and encouraged him to join.

The Londoners have signed the French international from Lyon for a club record £46.5m fee, which could eventually reach £52.6m based on add-ons.




The 26-year-old put pen to paper to a five-year deal which will see him stay at the Emirates until June 2022 and is expected to link up with his team-mates when they travel to Australia for two friendlies.

Reflecting on his first match at the Emirates in 2010, the new signing said that he kept in touch with Coquelin and was told only good things about the club.
 


While Lacazette admits that it is natural for a player from Arsenal to says good things about his club, he still wanted to come to the Emirates to try his luck.  

“Francis and I kept in touch after that [2010 Emirates Cup friendly match]”, Lacazette told his club's official website.

“We’ve had a lot of contact over the last few years and even more over the last few weeks, of course, since it became increasingly likely that I would come to Arsenal.

“He has said only good things about Arsenal, which is not surprising because he wanted me to join the club.

"Even without that I still really wanted to come here.

“He stressed that it was a great club located in a fantastic city.

"He said I would not regret my decision to move here because of the people I’d be working with and, of course, the fans.”
 