Antonio Conte Wants Double Raid To Ease Pain of Losing Romelu Lukaku To Manchester United

Chelsea are bidding to make up for the disappointment of losing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United by launching a double raid.



Blues boss Antonio Conte wanted Lukaku snapping up from Everton to replace Diego Costa, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge to return to former club Atletico Madrid.











However, Manchester United have moved quickly for Lukaku and are now close to signing the Everton striker on a £75m deal.



Conte is bidding to respond and, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, is eyeing two signings.





The Italian wants to raid Lazio for forward Keita Balde and Chelsea are readying a bid of between €15m and €20m for the Senegal international – Lazio are likely to hold out for €30m.

Conte is also keen to snap up the man Manchester United could not do a deal for – Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.



The Red Devils struggled to reach an agreement with Real Madrid for Morata and eventually turned their attention to Lukaku as an alternative.



Conte is reportedly furious at Chelsea for missing out on Lukaku, but signing both Keita and Morata could soothe the Italian's pain.

