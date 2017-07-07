Brighton And Birmingham City Set To Lose Out On Ligue 1 Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne have reached an agreement over a fee with Dijon for the capture of Brighton and Birmingham City target Lois Diony.



The 24-year-old striker’s future has been up for discussion this summer after it became clear that a clutch of clubs were chasing him after an impressive season in Ligue 1.











Premier League new boys Brighton and Championship outfit Birmingham City were keen to sign him and there were suggestions that Dijon would have preferred selling him to an English club.



However, Saint-Etienne have beaten Diony’s English suitors and have managed to strike a deal with Dijon, which will see the striker join the Ligue 1 side in the coming days.





Dijon president Olivier Delcourt confirmed that his club have reached an agreement to sell the striker to Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne.

And he further added that it was Diony who made the choice to join the French club.



Speaking to the club’s official website, Delcourt said: “An agreement has been reached between all the parties.



“Discussions between the clubs were intelligent and it was Lois’ choice to join Saint-Etienne.”



Diony will soon undergo a medical with Saint-Etienne before completing his switch from Dijon.

