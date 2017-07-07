Chelsea Match Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku Bid, Believe Player Wants Blues Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have matched Manchester United's £75m offer for Romelu Lukaku and the Blues believe the striker wants a return to Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Manchester United looked to have Lukaku's capture all but done after thrashing out a fee with Everton for the Belgian and then pressing the accelerator throughout Friday to push the deal over the line.











But Chelsea, who Lukaku had been expected to join this summer, have now thrown a spanner in the works by matching Manchester United's offer.



Chelsea also believe that Lukaku wants to return to Stamford Bridge and it is his agent Mino Raiola who is pushing him to Old Trafford.





Lukaku now looks to have a big decision to make on his future.

The striker is currently in Los Angeles and has been keeping fit with Manchester United star Paul Pogba.



Manchester United had been hoping to officially wrap up the transfer over the weekend, but Chelsea are not lying down in their pursuit of Lukaku.

