Chelsea Receive Boost In Alex Sandro Chase

Chelsea have received a boost in the chase for Alex Sandro as the defender is not keen on joining Paris Saint-Germain if he decides to leave Juventus this summer, leaving the Blues in pole position.



Sandro’s future has been topic to much conjecture in recent weeks after it emerged that Antonio Conte wants to take him to Chelsea during the current transfer window.











Juventus have already rejected a bid from Chelsea and have made it clear that they won’t sell the Brazilian full-back unless the player wants to leave the club this summer.



Apart from Chelsea, PSG have also been interested in snapping up the full-back and it has been claimed that they are preparing a bid worth €70m, but they could find it hard to convince the player to move.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Brazilian is not tempted at the opportunity to join the Parisians and could still favour a move to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Despite PSG’s interest, Chelsea remain ahead in the chase for Sandro, but they are yet to come up with an offer which would be good enough to convince Juventus to sell.



The Italian champions could agree to part ways with the defender if they receive an astronomical feel around the €70m to €80m region.

