XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2017 - 11:44 BST

Chelsea Receive Boost In Alex Sandro Chase

 




Chelsea have received a boost in the chase for Alex Sandro as the defender is not keen on joining Paris Saint-Germain if he decides to leave Juventus this summer, leaving the Blues in pole position.

Sandro’s future has been topic to much conjecture in recent weeks after it emerged that Antonio Conte wants to take him to Chelsea during the current transfer window.




Juventus have already rejected a bid from Chelsea and have made it clear that they won’t sell the Brazilian full-back unless the player wants to leave the club this summer.

Apart from Chelsea, PSG have also been interested in snapping up the full-back and it has been claimed that they are preparing a bid worth €70m, but they could find it hard to convince the player to move.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Brazilian is not tempted at the opportunity to join the Parisians and could still favour a move to Premier League champions Chelsea.  

Despite PSG’s interest, Chelsea remain ahead in the chase for Sandro, but they are yet to come up with an offer which would be good enough to convince Juventus to sell.

The Italian champions could agree to part ways with the defender if they receive an astronomical feel around the €70m to €80m region.
 