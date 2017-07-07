Chelsea Show Interest In Real Madrid Defender After Juventus Leave Door Open

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have entered the mix to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo after Juventus paused their efforts.



Juventus have been interested in the Brazilian defender and held meetings to discuss potentially taking him to Turin.











But the Italian champions will not sign more than one non-EU player in the current transfer window and the man they favour is winger Douglas Costa, meaning Danilo efforts have paused.



Juventus are not the only side to show interest in Danilo though as, according to Sky Italia, Chelsea are now keen.





The Blues have come to the table for Danilo and are looking at taking him to England.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is looking to beef up his options heading into next season, when he knows he will also have Champions League football to contend with, along with the defence of the club's Premier League title.



Real Madrid snapped Danilo up from FC Porto in 2015 and the 25-year-old defender has won 15 senior Brazil caps to date.

