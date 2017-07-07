XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2017 - 23:52 BST

Chelsea Show Interest In Real Madrid Defender After Juventus Leave Door Open

 




Chelsea have entered the mix to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo after Juventus paused their efforts. 

Juventus have been interested in the Brazilian defender and held meetings to discuss potentially taking him to Turin.




But the Italian champions will not sign more than one non-EU player in the current transfer window and the man they favour is winger Douglas Costa, meaning Danilo efforts have paused.

Juventus are not the only side to show interest in Danilo though as, according to Sky Italia, Chelsea are now keen.
 


The Blues have come to the table for Danilo and are looking at taking him to England.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is looking to beef up his options heading into next season, when he knows he will also have Champions League football to contend with, along with the defence of the club's Premier League title.

Real Madrid snapped Danilo up from FC Porto in 2015 and the 25-year-old defender has won 15 senior Brazil caps to date.
 