Experienced Italian Deal Maker Holds Back Inter’s Interest In Manchester United Target

The Inter Milan hierarchy are yet to be fully convinced about making a move for Juventus and Manchester United target Serge Aurier this summer, it has been claimed.



The Ivoirian defender has been linked with a move away from PSG and he has been angling for a transfer despite the club’s willingness to keep hold of him.











Manchester United have been steadily linked with having an interest in the right-back and despite Juventus being keen, his agent recently said that he has not been contacted by the Italian champions.



But he did mention an approach from an unnamed Italian club and it seems Inter have been showing an interest as it has been claimed that the top hierarchy met the defender’s agent earlier this week.





Inter coach Luciano Spalletti and sporting director Piero Ausilio are keen to make a move for the player, but Suning group official Walter Sabatini is not convinced about the defender.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have slapped an asking price of €25m on Aurier and according to Corriere dello Sport, Sabatini is not keen to sign the full-back at that price.



More talks are set to take place in the coming days and the Inter hierarchy are expected to make a final decision next week.

