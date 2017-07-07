He’s Got Admirers And Anything Can Happen – Agent of Chelsea Target Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent admits that anything can happen until the end of the transfer window, amidst interest from Chelsea.



Chelsea made attempts to sign the Senegal defender last summer, but failed to convince Napoli to sell the player, even though the defender was ready to move to England.











The Blues have again been showing an interest and it is unclear whether they have taken their eyes off Koulibaly after agreeing a fee with Roma for Antonio Rudiger.



His agent, Bruno Satin, feels Napoli are a big club and there is no need for his client to leave the San Paolo this summer, but he refused to rule out anything before the end of the transfer window.





However, he did add that any club who want Koulibaly will have to deal with a tough negotiating club in Napoli first.

Satin told Foot221.com: “Kalidou is at a top European club and there is no urgent need to leave.



“But in saying that, he still has admirers and until 31st August anything can happen.



“However, negotiating with Napoli is not easy.”



Koulibaly, who has 16 caps to his name for Senegal, has a contract until 2021 with Napoli.

