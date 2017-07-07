Hope Romelu Lukaku Can Power Us To Title, Manchester United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata feels Romelu Lukaku’s goals could fire his team to the Premier League title.



The Red Devils have stolen a march on Chelsea in the chase for Lukaku and are close to agreeing a deal with Everton for the signature of the Belgian striker this summer.











The fee is said to be around the £75m mark and Manchester United are confident that they will be able to get a deal with Everton over the line this weekend.



Mata was team-mates with Lukaku at Chelsea and the two could again play together at Manchester United; he admits that the striker has grown in stature during his time at Everton.





The Spaniard believes if Manchester United area able to sign the Belgian, his goals could prove crucial in Jose Mourinho’s team landing a title challenge next season.

Mata was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo: “We played together in London and he had a few good seasons at Everton.



“He has scored a lot of goals this year.



“If he comes in the end, hopefully he will score many goals for us and try to win the Premier League.”



Manchester United are hoping to conclude the deal in time for Lukaku to link up with his new team team-mates in the Unites States for pre-season training on Monday.

