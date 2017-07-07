XRegister
06 October 2016

07/07/2017 - 15:12 BST

I Hope My Team-Mates Want What I Want – Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson On Key Aim

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is hopeful that his team-mates share his personal goal of winning the Championship next season.

The Swede was a pivotal figure in Leeds’ getting close to challenging for promotion last season and the club wasted little time in signing him up on a permanent contract.




Jansson is again expected to be a key player for new head coachThomas Christiansen and the defender has made it clear what he wants to achieve at Elland Road next season.

The defender just doesn’t have promotion to the Premier League in his sights, but wants to take Leeds to the top tier as Championship winners.
 


And he is hopeful that his team-mates have the same goal in mind ahead of the start of the new campaign.  

Jansson was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I’m here to win the Championship.

“I hope the others have the same goal as me."

Jansson will be hoping to attain peak fitness over the next month and prepare hard ahead of the start of the new season next month.
 