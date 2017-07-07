XRegister
06 October 2016

07/07/2017 - 23:18 BST

Indication From Chelsea Battle With Manchester United For Romelu Lukaku Is Lost

 




Chelsea have started the ball rolling in their attempt to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, indicating the Blues believe they have lost out to Manchester United over Romelu Lukaku. 

Lukaku was Chelsea's main striking target of the summer and it was widely thought the Everton star would return to Stamford Bridge.




But Manchester United stole a march on the Blues on Friday and agreed a £75m deal with Everton; Chelsea later matched the Red Devils' bid, but it appears to be too late and now the Belgian is expected to land at Old Trafford.

In an indication the Blues expect that to happen, they have now opened talks over signing Morata from Real Madrid, according to Sky Italia.
 


Chelsea have initiated contacts in order to try to do a deal to sign Morata.

Blues boss Antonio Conte wanted Lukaku, but he remains a fan of Morata and Chelsea now want to make sure they hand the Italian manager the Real Madrid striker.

Manchester United wanted Morata before struggling to do a deal with Real Madrid.

They then turned their attention to Lukaku.
 