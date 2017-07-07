It Was A Tough Decision To Leave Leeds, New Burnley Signing Charlie Taylor Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





New Burnley signing Charlie Taylor has revealed that it was a tough decision for him to leave Leeds United, but says it was one that he had to take.



The 23-year-old turned down a contract offer from the Whites recently and moved to Turf Moor after putting pen to paper to a four-year deal.











Justifying his move away from his boyhood club, the young left-back said that the decision to sign for a club in the Premier League was a "no-brainer".



However, he also took time to insist that he still has a special place in his heart for Leeds and it was great for him to hear nice comments from Whites fans.





“It was a tough decision in the end to leave, but one I had to make", the new signing told Burnley's official website.

“It’s nice to hear some nice comments from Leeds fans.



"I was there a long time and it is sad to leave but I’m just looking forward to the next chapter in my life and kicking on, trying to improve with the manager, the staff and get used to the surroundings and my team mates."



Taylor feels he lands at Burnley on the back of a positive season at Leeds, though the defender admits the Whites did run out of steam at the end of the campaign.



“Last season was definitely a positive one for Leeds.



"It didn’t end too great, missing out on the playoffs but there’s definitely a lot of positives to take from that."

