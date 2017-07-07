XRegister
Inside Futbol

07/07/2017 - 11:41 BST

Juventus Mull Entering Chase For Arsenal and Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe

 




Juventus have been linked with taking an interest in Arsenal and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 18-year-old is the most coveted young striker in the world at the moment, with elite clubs queuing up to snare him away from Monaco during the current transfer window.




Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move to Mbappe, with Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp making contact with his agents, and even Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are prepared to offer world record fees to get their hands on the Frenchman.

And it seems Mbappe now has Italian suitors as according to Tuttosport, Juventus are showing an interest in the 18-year-old striker this summer.
 


The Italian champions have been carrying out surveys to understand the feasibility of signing the youngster and it has been claimed that they are not afraid to push into the chase for him.  

Juventus are not worried about the financial aspect of the deal and would be prepared to offer in excess of €100m if it becomes clear the player could be interested in a move to Italy.

However, the competition is expected to fierce for his signature and Real Madrid still hold the edge in the chase as Mbappe is reportedly keen to join the European champions.
 