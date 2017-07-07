Karl Darlow Could Still Be Middlesbrough Bound Despite Rejected Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough have had an offer for goalkeeper Karl Darlow knocked back by Newcastle United, but a deal could still be struck, it has been claimed.



Garry Monk has now got his feet under his desk at Boro and is pushing the accelerator on the club's recruitment plans as he bids to lead the Riverside Stadium outfit back up to the Premier League.











Monk has slapped in a £5m bid for Magpies shot-stopper Darlow – but it has been rejected.



However, according to the Shields Gazette, a move could still go through, with Darlow still potentially Riverside Stadium bound.





Darlow, 26, has substantial Championship experience with 140 appearances in the league to his name .

He made 34 appearances for Newcastle in the Championship last term as Rafael Benitez guided the Magpies to promotion.



Benitez has been looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer and Newcastle have been linked with former Liverpool shot-stopper Pepe Reina.

