06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2017 - 15:35 BST

Lazio and Real Betis Leading Tussle For Leeds United Target

 




Lazio and Real Betis are leading the chase for Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic, who has also been linked with Leeds United. 

Pasalic has signed off on a successful loan spell at AC Milan, though he initially took time to find his feet in Serie A.




The midfielder is expected to depart Chelsea once again this summer and a scrap for his signature is already developing.

Leeds have been claimed to be keen to take Pasalic to Elland Road, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, it is Lazio and Betis who are leading the race.
 


Lazio have made Pasalic their top target for midfield this summer and are pulling out all the stops to make sure he is playing his football in Italy once again next term.

But Betis finished in 15th spot in La Liga last term and a move to Spain could well appeal to Pasalic.

Leeds have been mooted as being in the mix, but the Whites look to have their work cut out if they are to be able to take the Chelsea man to Elland Road.
 