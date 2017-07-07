XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2017 - 21:04 BST

Leeds United Closing In On Caleb Ekuban

 




Chievo Verona striker Caleb Ekuban is increasingly likely to be on his way to Leeds United. 

The Ghanaian hitman spent last term on loan at Albanian side Partizani Tirana, where he scored regularly in the country's top flight and helped the club reach the Europa League.




At Partizani, Ekuban popped onto the radar of Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen, who was previously at APOEL, another side linked with the striker this summer.

Chievo decided earlier this summer that Ekuban could depart and now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is close to signing for Leeds.
 


It is unclear whether the move with be on loan with a view to a permanent signing, or simply an outright transfer, but Leeds appear to be closing the transfer net on Ekuban.

Partizani had been desperate to re-sign the striker, but they look to now be disappointed as Leeds are pressing the accelerator.

The Whites are soon to head off for a pre-season training camp in Austria and it remains to be seen if Ekuban will sign soon enough to join the club in time to travel.
 