Leeds United Closing In On Caleb Ekuban

Chievo Verona striker Caleb Ekuban is increasingly likely to be on his way to Leeds United.



The Ghanaian hitman spent last term on loan at Albanian side Partizani Tirana, where he scored regularly in the country's top flight and helped the club reach the Europa League.











At Partizani, Ekuban popped onto the radar of Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen, who was previously at APOEL, another side linked with the striker this summer.



Chievo decided earlier this summer that Ekuban could depart and now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is close to signing for Leeds.





It is unclear whether the move with be on loan with a view to a permanent signing, or simply an outright transfer, but Leeds appear to be closing the transfer net on Ekuban.

Partizani had been desperate to re-sign the striker, but they look to now be disappointed as Leeds are pressing the accelerator.



The Whites are soon to head off for a pre-season training camp in Austria and it remains to be seen if Ekuban will sign soon enough to join the club in time to travel.

