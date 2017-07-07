Leicester Slap In Offer For Spurs And West Ham Linked Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City have made a move for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham linked forward Gregoire Defrel, who is also a target for Roma.



The Frenchman’s future at Sassuolo is in doubt as there are a number of clubs who are keen to sign him this summer, including Premier League sides such as West Ham and Tottenham.











Watford have also been linked with a move for Defrel but Leicester are the Premier League club who are getting serious about signing the 26-year-old this summer.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Foxes have touched base with Sassuolo for Defrel and have tabled a bid to secure the signature of the French striker in the current transfer window.





Leicester have been watching the striker for a while and it seems they have finally decided to play their cards in order to take him to England this summer.

However, Roma are still believed to be in pole position to secure his signature and they recently held talks with Sassuolo to work on the outlines of an agreement for Defrel.



The Frenchman, who has a contract until 2020 with Sassuolo, scored 12 goals and provided four assists in Serie A.

