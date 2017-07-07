Liverpool and Manchester United Linked Defender Fuels Future Move Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Liverpool target Jose Maria Gimenez has revealed that he hopes to play in the Premier League in the near future.



The Atletico Madrid defender has been linked with a move away from the Vicente Calderon in the summer.











Diego Simeone's team were willing to listen to offers for the defender, though the situation has since changed with the club being banned from buying players in the current window.



While speaking about his admiration for the English top division, the youngster said that he admires the league because all the matches there are fairly even.





However, Gimenez also took time to stress is admiration for Atletico Madrid, who he believes have taught him a lot since the day of his arrival.

"I dream of playing in the Premier League because all of the matches are fairly even", the young defender was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.



"But if Atletico offer me a contract for life, I will stay.



"Atletico taught me a lot from the first day I arrived.



"I am privileged to be at the club."



Gimenez managed a total of 29 appearances for the Atleti last season, but with the World Cup scheduled for next year he wants more first team action next season.

