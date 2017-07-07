XRegister
06 October 2016

07/07/2017 - 12:25 BST

Liverpool Provide Sadio Mane Update

 




Premier League giants Liverpool have confirmed that Sadio Mane's rehabilitation programme is on course and the former Southampton man is expected to return to training in the next ten days.

The 25-year-old has been out with a knee injury since April after receiving a knock in the match against Everton and had to undergo surgery.




However, the club in a statement have now confirmed that the rehabilitation programme has gone according to plan and the situation now looks good.

With the club already starting their pre-season preparations on Wednesday, the medical team are hopeful that a ten day time span will be enough for Mane to recover fitness and return back to training.
 


"The forward has been based at Melwood working with the club’s medical team for the majority of the summer after missing the end of 2016-17 following knee surgery in April", a statement on the club's official website revealed.  

"His recovery plan is on schedule and Mane’s condition has looked good as he’s completed outdoor sessions to step up his recuperation programme."

The stipulated time period though means that Mane will miss his side's friendly matches against Tranmere Rovers next Wednesday and Wigan Athletic on 14th July.

Mane had been in good form for Jurgen Klopp's team before picking up the injury, scoring 13 goals in 29 matches overall and also provided his team-mates with six assists.
 