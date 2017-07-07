Departing Celtic Goalkeeper Logan Bailly Heading Back To Belgium

Follow @insidefutbol





Departing Celtic goalkeeper Logan Bailly is returning to his native Belgium in a bid to get his career back on track.



The shot-stopper struggled for game time at the Scottish champions and is now returning to more familiar climes.











He will put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Belgian top flight side Mouscron, having reached a verbal agreement with the Jupiler Pro League outfit after holding talks, according to Sud Info.



Bailly joined Celtic in 2015 from Leuven and made his unofficial debut in a friendly match against Spanish side Eibar, saving a penalty.





The display was not a taster of what was to come for Bailly however and the shot-stopper struggled for regular game time.

He did not make a single appearance for Brendan Rodgers' men last season and will relish getting back to first team action week in, week out with Mouscron.



In total Bailly made just five appearances for Celtic during his two years in Scotland.

