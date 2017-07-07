Not Impossible – Agent of Out-of-favour Southampton Star Raises Stay Prospect

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordy Clasie's agent has raised the prospect of his client staying at Southampton and says so far Lazio have not made a concrete approach for the Dutchman, despite being keen.



Serie A side Lazio have been strongly linked with wanting Clasie this summer and the Dutchman could quit St. Mary's after a season marked by a lack of regular first team football.











However, Lazio have not yet made their move, Clasie's agent admits, while Southampton have a new manager in the shape of Mauricio Pellegrino, which means the midfielder could still stay with the Saints.



Agent Patrick Poldevaarr told Lalaziosiamonoi.it: "At the moment nothing is happening with Jordy Clasie's future.





"At this point, Lazio's interest has not yet manifested itself", he continued.

"Also, at this time, there is no certainty that he could go on loan.



"As you know, Southampton have changed coach, Mauricio Pellegrino has arrived.



"They started training this week and we must first try to understand how things will work internally at the club."



Asked whether Clasie still has a future at Southampton, the agent replied: "Nothing is impossible in football."



Clasie landed at Southampton from Feyenoord in 2015 as a highly rated talent, with the Saints paying £8m to sign the midfielder on a five-year deal.



But so far the Netherlands international has not made his mark in English football.

