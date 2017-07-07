Not Now Leeds United – Target Puts Whites On Back Burner To Wait For La Liga Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Alexander Gonzalez is not keen to move to Leeds United, with the midfielder's heart set on a switch to a club in La Liga, and as such he will keep the Whites waiting.



Leeds are closing in on Gonzalez's Huesca team-mate Samu Saiz and were keen to complete a double swoop on the second tier Spanish outfit.











The Whites communicated their interest in Gonzalez, but according to Diario del Alto Aragon, the midfielder's agent has let it be known that his client wants to join a club in La Liga.



Leeds' offer is claimed to have been lucrative, but Gonzalez does not want to consider it at present.





The Venezuela international has therefore put a potential move to Leeds on pause as he assesses his options for a move to the Spanish top flight .

The writing for Huesca is on the wall though as Gonzalez, on the back of good displays last season, is set to move on from the club.



Gonzalez is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Huesca, giving him the whip hand.



He made 27 appearances for Huesca in all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

