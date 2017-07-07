Portuguese Giants Set To Miss Out On Manchester United Talent, New Contract To Be Signed

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Portuguese goalkeeper Joel Pereira is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United, despite interest from FC Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.



The 21-year-old goalkeeper had an impressive loan spell at Belenenses before returning to Manchester United in January and he made his senior debut for the club last season.











With David de Gea and Sergio Romero expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, there have been doubts about the youngster’s long term future at Old Trafford.



However, Jose Mourinho has talked up the young goalkeeper and is confident he has a future at the club and it seems the manager has managed to convince Pereira to stay.





And according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, the young goalkeeper is expected to sign a new four-year contract with the club and commit his long term future to Manchester United.

Portuguese giants such as Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon have been keen to snare him away from Manchester United, but it seems Pereira has decided against leaving Old Trafford on a permanent transfer.



It remains to be seen whether Mourinho looks to loan him out again next season or provides him with an active role in Manchester United’s senior squad.

