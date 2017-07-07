XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2017 - 23:39 BST

PSG Will Move For Philippe Coutinho If Kylian Mbappe Can't Be Signed, €90m Fee Mooted

 




Paris Saint-Germain are making plans to switch their attention to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho if it becomes clear they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe. 

The capital club are chasing Mbappe and have been working overtime to sell a move to the Parc des Princes to the young striker.




But Monaco are set against selling Mbappe to Ligue 1 rivals and if the principality club do not change their position then PSG must look elsewhere for a key reinforcement.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, that will mean PSG focusing on Liverpool's Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
 


PSG have yet to approach Liverpool for Coutinho, but it is claimed the Reds would be ready to sell for the right price.

Liverpool will place two conditions on any sale.

First the Reds want to earn at least €90m from selling the former Inter man.

And secondly, Liverpool would want ample time in the transfer window to secure a replacement.

As such, if PSG do go for Coutinho they will have to restructure their approach for the current window, with the Brazilian needing to be signed sooner rather than later.
 