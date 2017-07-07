Roma Linked With Shock Swoop For Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are considering making a shock move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who has been on Manchester United’s wishlist all summer.



The 28-year-old winger has already agreed personal terms over a contract with Manchester United and has been keen to move to Old Trafford during the transfer window.











However, Manchester United have been unable to break the deadlock in negotiations with Inter and the Nerazzurri have already knocked back three offers from the Red Devils.



The Nerazzurri are demanding a fee worth €55m and have continued to resist any temptation to lower their demands, but now they might have to see off interest from Serie A rivals for Perisic.





According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Roma are considering making a move for Perisic and are conducting surveys to understand the feasibility of signing the Croatian this summer.

He has emerged as a shock target for Roma and it remains to be seen whether Inter continue to maintain their tough stance of not selling Perisic for anything less than their asking price of €55m.



Manchester United could return to the negotiating table for Perisic and they are reportedly preparing cash plus Matteo Darmian bid for the winger.



The Red Devils' last bid of €45m was rejected.

