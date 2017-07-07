XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2017 - 11:18 BST

Roma Linked With Shock Swoop For Manchester United Target

 




Roma are considering making a shock move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who has been on Manchester United’s wishlist all summer.

The 28-year-old winger has already agreed personal terms over a contract with Manchester United and has been keen to move to Old Trafford during the transfer window.




However, Manchester United have been unable to break the deadlock in negotiations with Inter and the Nerazzurri have already knocked back three offers from the Red Devils.

The Nerazzurri are demanding a fee worth €55m and have continued to resist any temptation to lower their demands, but now they might have to see off interest from Serie A rivals for Perisic.
 


According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Roma are considering making a move for Perisic and are conducting surveys to understand the feasibility of signing the Croatian this summer.

He has emerged as a shock target for Roma and it remains to be seen whether Inter continue to maintain their tough stance of not selling Perisic for anything less than their asking price of €55m.

Manchester United could return to the negotiating table for Perisic and they are reportedly preparing cash plus Matteo Darmian bid for the winger.

The Red Devils' last bid of €45m was rejected.
 