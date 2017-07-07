XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2017 - 16:06 BST

Samu Saiz Due At Leeds United On Monday

 




Samu Saiz will arrive in Leeds on Monday to complete his switch to the Championship club. 

The Spanish forward is set to join the Whites from Huesca, having shone in the Spanish second tier last season.




He had interest from a number of sides in La Liga, but Leeds have deployed their superior financial firepower to make sure Saiz is playing his football at Elland Road next season.

Huesca will earn €3.5m from selling Saiz to Leeds, while the forward himself will earn €950,000 per year in England.
 


The move is now imminent as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Saiz is due to arrive in Leeds on Monday.

He is then expected to undergo a medical with the Championship club in advance of completing the transfer.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday when they face Guiseley in a friendly clash at Nethermoor Park, but Saiz's capture has not been completed in time for him to feature.
 