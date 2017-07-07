Senior Source Confident Manchester United Have Beaten Chelsea To Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are confident they have seen off a late challenge from Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku, a senior source has told Sky Sports News HQ.



The Red Devils thrashed out a £75m fee with Everton for the striker on Friday and appeared to be quickly closing towards formalising his arrival over the weekend.











But on Friday evening it emerged Chelsea had matched Manchester United's offer for Lukaku and the Blues believe the Belgian wants to return to Stamford Bridge.



A battle for Lukaku is now under way, but Manchester United remain confident they have got their man.





Lukaku is currently in the United States on holiday and has been keeping fit with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

With Manchester United due to arrive in the United States for their pre-season tour on Monday, the club have been hopeful they can have Lukaku's capture done and dusted in order for him to join the squad.



It remains to be seen whether Chelsea have left it too late to land their main striking target of the summer.

