X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/07/2017 - 12:16 BST

Stoke City Boss Mark Hughes Confirms Fabian Delph Approach

 




Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that the Potters have registered an interest with Manchester City in midfielder Fabian Delph as Jonathan Walters heads towards an exit from the bet365 Stadium.

The English midfielder has found his chances limited at the Etihad Stadium, featuring in just seven league games last term, scoring a lone goal.




The former Manchester City manager is therefore looking at it as his best possible opportunity to take the player away from the club, though he insists that Stoke have to take into account the different pros and cons associated with a loan deal.

Hughes also took time to reveal that his club have already lodged an enquiry and are now waiting to see the Manchester-based club's response.
 


"We've asked for an idea in terms of the possibility of doing something", the manager was quoted as saying by ITV.  

"That's been ongoing for a couple of weeks now and we just have to be patient.

"With loan deals it's always the parent club that dictates who and when players go out.

"He's one of a number of players we're looking at.

"We speak to a lot of clubs and ask them about players' situations and their feelings and plans for them moving forward into the new season.

"He is one of those players we've asked about."

Delph would help Hughes restructure his midfield, which already has a new player in the shape of Darren Fletcher, for next season.
 