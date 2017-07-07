This Is When I’ll Know My Team’s True Level – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen believes his side’s pre-season tour of Austria will show the level they are at.



Christiansen’s first game in charge of Leeds went well when his side beat Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly earlier this week, but he is unwilling to read too much into it.











He admits that that there were both positives and negatives from the game, but he has conceded that he treated the Harrogate game as a training session for his Leeds team.



The Dane believes the true test of his side will come in their pre-season tour of Austria where they will face better continental teams and he is keen to see the level of his team in those games.





However, Christiansen is looking forward to the pre-season friendly against Oxford United where he will take charge of the team for the first time at Elland Road.

He told Radio Yorkshire: "There were several things in the game that I liked. The things I didn't like, we will work on.



"I treat it as a training session, all the players played 45 minutes.



"We will work hard from there and learn from the mistakes we made.



"It's a long pre-season.



"We have to go to Austria.



"We will work technically there and we have some strong games against the German teams and the Spanish team.



"There we will see the level of the team.



"The last game in Elland Road will be important in front of our fans and I am looking forward to that."



Christiansen will be looking to add more new faces during pre-season and get his squad ready ahead of the first Championship game next month.

