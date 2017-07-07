XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2017 - 13:44 BST

This Is When I’ll Know My Team’s True Level – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen believes his side’s pre-season tour of Austria will show the level they are at.

Christiansen’s first game in charge of Leeds went well when his side beat Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly earlier this week, but he is unwilling to read too much into it.




He admits that that there were both positives and negatives from the game, but he has conceded that he treated the Harrogate game as a training session for his Leeds team.

The Dane believes the true test of his side will come in their pre-season tour of Austria where they will face better continental teams and he is keen to see the level of his team in those games.
 


However, Christiansen is looking forward to the pre-season friendly against Oxford United where he will take charge of the team for the first time at Elland Road.  

He told Radio Yorkshire: "There were several things in the game that I liked. The things I didn't like, we will work on.

"I treat it as a training session, all the players played 45 minutes.

"We will work hard from there and learn from the mistakes we made.

"It's a long pre-season.

"We have to go to Austria.

"We will work technically there and we have some strong games against the German teams and the Spanish team.

"There we will see the level of the team.

"The last game in Elland Road will be important in front of our fans and I am looking forward to that."

Christiansen will be looking to add more new faces during pre-season and get his squad ready ahead of the first Championship game next month.
 