Watford In Transfer Mix For Spurs And West Ham Target

Watford are interested in signing Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Leicester City.



The 26-year-old forward’s future has come under the scanner in recent weeks as there is a plethora of clubs who are interested in snaring him away from Sassuolo this summer.











Tottenham and West Ham have been keeping tabs on the player and it has been claimed that even Leicester have continued to maintain their interest in the Frenchman.



And there is more Premier League interest in Defrel as according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Watford are considering making a move for the Sassuolo forward.





Given their Italian owners, Watford have been active in the Italian market over recent years and the Pozzo family have strong connections with clubs in Serie A.

The Hornets are not only facing competition from the Premier League for Defrel, but are also looking to see off interest from Roma who are also interested in the Frenchman.



The 26-year-old forward is one of the names on Roma sporting director Monchi’s shortlist as the wily negotiator looks to strengthen the Serie A giants’ squad this summer.

