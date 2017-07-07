XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2017 - 11:13 BST

Watford In Transfer Mix For Spurs And West Ham Target

 




Watford are interested in signing Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Leicester City.

The 26-year-old forward’s future has come under the scanner in recent weeks as there is a plethora of clubs who are interested in snaring him away from Sassuolo this summer.




Tottenham and West Ham have been keeping tabs on the player and it has been claimed that even Leicester have continued to maintain their interest in the Frenchman.

And there is more Premier League interest in Defrel as according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Watford are considering making a move for the Sassuolo forward.
 


Given their Italian owners, Watford have been active in the Italian market over recent years and the Pozzo family have strong connections with clubs in Serie A.  

The Hornets are not only facing competition from the Premier League for Defrel, but are also looking to see off interest from Roma who are also interested in the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old forward is one of the names on Roma sporting director Monchi’s shortlist as the wily negotiator looks to strengthen the Serie A giants’ squad this summer.
 