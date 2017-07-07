Wayne Rooney Pushes Everton Move By Agreeing Pay Cut

Follow @insidefutbol





Wayne Rooney is prepared to take a big pay cut in order to complete his switch from Manchester United to Everton this summer, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Manchester United have been in talks with Everton over the last few days for Rooney and the England international is believed to be closing in on a move back to his former club.











His high salary at Manchester United was believed to be one of the stumbling blocks and there was talk that it could be loan deal with the Red Devils bearing a portion of his wages.



However, Manchester United are said to be prepared to sell him on a free transfer and to further sweeten the deal Rooney is ready to take a massive pay cut to move to Goodison Park.





Despite being club captain, Rooney was only a bit part player under Jose Mourinho last season and it led to him being dropped from the England squad.

The 31-year-old forward is looking to rekindle his career at his boyhood club Everton and is prepared to do as much as possible to make sure he joins the Toffees this summer.



He is still expected to be Everton’s top earner even with the pay cut and it has been claimed that his departure from Manchester United to Merseyside is close to being confirmed.



The deal for Rooney is also said to have played a part in Manchester United taking pole position in the chase for Romelu Lukaku and they are hoping to get a deal over the line with Everton for the Belgian this weekend.

