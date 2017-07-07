Wolves Deny Bid From Leeds United For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves have denied receiving a bid for their club captain and central defender Danny Batth from Leeds United.



The 26-year-old defender has been a key player for Wolves in recent years and as captain made 41 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.











With Leeds in the market for a centre-back, Batth has been linked with a move to Elland Road and there are also suggestions that the Whites could be making a move for him soon.



However, according to Peak FM's Joe Rawson, the Yorkshire giants are yet to table a bid for the player despite being heavily linked with having an interest in the Englishman this summer.





While it is unclear whether Leeds have any serious interest in Batth, the club are yet to officially approach Wolves for their club captain during the current transfer window.

Wolves could set their sights on keeping Batth and could be unwilling to lose a key defender this summer to Championship rivals in Leeds.



The Yorkshire giants are expected to make defensive reinforcements to their squad in the coming weeks, but it remains to be seen whether Batth is at the top of their agenda.



He has a contract until 2020 with Wolves.

