Chelsea Negotiations For Everton Target Continuing At Pace

Chelsea are continuing talks to sign forward Keita Balde from Lazio with a fee of around €20m mooted for the man also linked with Everton.



The Blues want to bring in attackers to make up for the disappointment of losing out on Romelu Lukaku, who is joining Manchester United from Everton.











Antonio Conte is keen on Keita, who is ready to leave Lazio this summer, and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport. negotiations are continuing at some pace.



The forward has only one year left on his contract at Lazio and a fee of €20m would likely be enough to take him to Stamford Bridge; it was claimed last month that Everton have been working towards putting in an offer for the Senegal international.





Just 22 years old, Keita has already made over 100 appearances in Serie A, scoring 26 goals and providing 19 assists.

He has caught Chelsea manager Conte's eye and could well be playing Premier League football next season, given the Pensioners are making the running for his signature.



Keita has been linked with a number of Premier League sides over the last year and, in addition to Everton, both Arsenal and Liverpool have been mooted as keen.

