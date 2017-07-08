XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2017 - 20:04 BST

Chelsea Negotiations For Everton Target Continuing At Pace

 




Chelsea are continuing talks to sign forward Keita Balde from Lazio with a fee of around €20m mooted for the man also linked with Everton. 

The Blues want to bring in attackers to make up for the disappointment of losing out on Romelu Lukaku, who is joining Manchester United from Everton.




Antonio Conte is keen on Keita, who is ready to leave Lazio this summer, and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport. negotiations are continuing at some pace.

The forward has only one year left on his contract at Lazio and a fee of €20m would likely be enough to take him to Stamford Bridge; it was claimed last month that Everton have been working towards putting in an offer for the Senegal international.
 


Just 22 years old, Keita has already made over 100 appearances in Serie A, scoring 26 goals and providing 19 assists.

He has caught Chelsea manager Conte's eye and could well be playing Premier League football next season, given the Pensioners are making the running for his signature.

Keita has been linked with a number of Premier League sides over the last year and, in addition to Everton, both Arsenal and Liverpool have been mooted as keen.
 