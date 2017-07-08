Dortmund Deal-Maker Suggests Time For Liverpool Target To Leave Has Now Passed

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has suggested that clubs interested in Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have now waited too long to do a deal



The in-form striker has been linked with multiple moves away from Signal Iduna Park this summer, with the club admitting that they were willing to listen to offers for the player.











While Liverpool have kept their eyes open, French outfit Paris Saint-Germain and Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked with Aubameyang.



Even a move to the Chinese Super League has been discussed, though the player concerned has insisted that he would not prefer to leave Europe for now.





However, with none of the offers materialising the German giants expect that their player will remain with them and be part of coach Peter Bosz's plans for next season.

"For now, we assume that Aubameyang will stay", Zorc told German newspaper WAZ.



"We arranged with him that we are open for talks, but only until a certain point of time."



The Gabon international has time and again spoken about his desire to represent Real Madrid at a certain point in his career, but it remains to be seen if he will be given the chance.

