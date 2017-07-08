I’m Very, Very Pleased – Thomas Christiansen Hails Leeds United New Boy’s Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has expressed his hope to see new signing Vurnon Anita help replicate the feat he achieved with Newcastle United as the Whites fight to clinch promotion this season.



The 28-year-old became the newly appointed manager's sixth signing of the summer earlier this week as he arrived on a three-year contract after he left St James' Park at the end of his contract.











The Dutch international brings experience to Elland Road, not only having played at international level, but also helped his former side clinch promotion to the Premier League last season by virtue of winning the Championship title.



And the head coach hopes that Anita will manage to achieve the feat for the second season in a row, not only by playing well on the pitch, but also sharing his experience with the other members of the squad.





“Everyone knows him”, Christiansen was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s a good player, he can play in different positions and he has the skill and the right attitude and the experience.



“He also got promoted with Newcastle and that is also something that we want from him now.



"I am very, very pleased to have him.”



Anita featured in a total of 31 matches for the Magpies last season, adding to the scoresheet once.

