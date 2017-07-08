XRegister
X
08/07/2017 - 19:39 BST

Leeds United Have Made Decision On Out-of-favour Star, Whites Boss Confirms

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is staying tight-lipped about Giuseppe Bellusci's future at Elland Road. 

The Italian defender is back at the club following a season-long loan spell in his native Italy with Empoli; a permanent move had been on the horizon, but Empoli's relegation has put a spanner in the works..




Bellusci has been linked with other Italian clubs, but none have yet to firm up their interest in the centre-back.

He played in Leeds' 5-1 friendly win over Guiseley on Saturday, but was booed by a section of the Leeds fans, who also aimed chants in his direction.
 


Leeds boss Christiansen says that a decision over what the club will do with Bellusci has been made, but he is not being more forthcoming.

Asked about Bellusci by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Christiansen confirmed the club have "made our decision" on the Italian, but was not willing to say more.

Bellusci is an unpopular figure with a section of the Leeds support, but with the Whites short of centre-backs, Christiansen could yet look to keep him at Elland Road for the final year of his contract.
 