Leeds United Now Fighting Hard To Sign Target

Leeds United are fighting hard to secure the signature of Macedonia international forward Ezgjan Alioski.



The Lugano star is a man in demand this summer following a stellar last season in the Swiss Super League.











Leeds have been in the mix for his signature, but Alioski has serious interest from Swiss champions Basel and Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin; Serie A side Atalanta are also keen.



However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are fighting hard to take Alioski to Elland Road.





The Whites are desperate to add the forward to the ranks and are doing all they can to push a deal over the line.

Lugano are resigned to losing Alioski this summer, despite the fact he remains under contract at the club for a further year.



If Leeds can win the race for Alioski it will be considered a coup given the Whites will have seen off competition from clubs in the top tiers of their respective countries.

