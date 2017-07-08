Manchester United Confirm Romelu Lukaku Fee Agreement Amid Chelsea Bid Match

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have officially confirmed they have agreed a fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku.



It was claimed the Red Devils had agreed a £75m deal with the Toffees on Friday morning, but Everton denied the existence of an agreement and then Chelsea waded into the fray by matching Manchester United's offer.











Manchester United have now confirmed a fee is agreed and said in a statement: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms.



"A further announcement will be made in due course", the statement concluded.





Manchester United will now work hard to push the deal over the line by agreeing personal terms with Lukaku and then putting him through his medical paces.

Chelsea had been confident that Lukaku wanted to return to Stamford Bridge and matched the Red Devils' offer, but Manchester United are closing in on securing the Belgium international.



And barring a late twist, Lukaku will be a Manchester United player this summer.

