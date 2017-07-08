XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2017 - 09:17 BST

Manchester United Confirm Romelu Lukaku Fee Agreement Amid Chelsea Bid Match

 




Manchester United have officially confirmed they have agreed a fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku. 

It was claimed the Red Devils had agreed a £75m deal with the Toffees on Friday morning, but Everton denied the existence of an agreement and then Chelsea waded into the fray by matching Manchester United's offer.




Manchester United have now confirmed a fee is agreed and said in a statement: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms.

"A further announcement will be made in due course", the statement concluded.
 


Manchester United will now work hard to push the deal over the line by agreeing personal terms with Lukaku and then putting him through his medical paces.

Chelsea had been confident that Lukaku wanted to return to Stamford Bridge and matched the Red Devils' offer, but Manchester United are closing in on securing the Belgium international.

And barring a late twist, Lukaku will be a Manchester United player this summer.
 