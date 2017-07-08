XRegister
06 October 2016

08/07/2017 - 20:47 BST

Midfield Is Where I Like To Play – Leeds United New Boy Vurnon Anita

 




New Leeds United signing Vurnon Anita is making no bones about the fact his favoured position is in midfield, but he will do whatever job is required. 

The Dutchman operated as a full-back under Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United last season and has often been deployed in defence due to his versatility.




It has been claimed in some quarters that Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen also sees Anita as a full-back, bolstering his options in defence, while the Whites are well stocked for midfielders.

But Anita is clear – he favours a midfield role.
 


"My favourite position is midfield of course", he said on Radio Yorkshire.

"But I can play more positions.

"It is up to the coach of course where he puts me and I will do my best wherever."

Anita has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Leeds and will be hoping to win promotion with the Whites during the course of his spell at Elland Road.

The 28-year-old has had just two training sessions so far with his new club, but will be looking to be involved in Wednesday's friendly against North Ferriby United.
 