Mohamed Salah Has What Liverpool Need Feels Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that new signing Mohamed Salah is a player with great speed and will be a welcome addition to an already great squad.



The Reds snapped up the Egyptian international from Italian outfit Roma for a fee in the region of £44m last month, convincing him to put pen-to-paper to a long-term contract.











Citing Salah's pace as one of the reasons behind the move, the former Borussia Dortmund manager said that the team missed that aspect last season.



Moreover, besides speed the 25-year-old also has very good finishing ability and can create chances for his team-mates from which to score, Klopp feels.





"Even if people didn't know too much about him, they [must have] watched a few videos and they are impressive", the manager told his club's official website.

"We have had a few talks of course, spoke to each other – he is a really nice lad.



"He is really looking forward to coming to Liverpool and joining us.



"He is a fantastic player, with speed.



"We said after last season, there are a few things we would try to involve in an already really good squad; one of the things is speed, being kind of a finisher, preparing chances, making goals and all that stuff. He brings all this in.



"He is a naturally fit boy – he can run as quick and as long as he wants.



"That's all good. I'm really looking forward to [working with him]."



Salah's record at Roma last season was impressive, wherein he managed to feature in a total of 41 matches for the team, scoring 19 goals and helped set up 15 more for his team-mates.



The winger is expected to be part of the Liverpool team that kick-off their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Tranmere Rovers on 12th July.

